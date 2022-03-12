Bamise murder: Court remands BRT driver for 30days

A Yaba Chief Magistrates’ Court on Friday remanded a bus rapid transit (BRT) driver, Mr. Andrew Nice, for 30 days over his alleged involvement in the death of his passenger, Oluwabamise Ayanwole. The court made the order following an application by the Police.

Police counsel, Yetunde Cardoso filed the application based on a four-count charge of alleged murder, sexual assault, misconduct and interference with a corpse. Bamise, 22, was found dead last Monday on Carter Bridge, Lagos Island nine days after she was declared missing after she boarded Nice’s vehicle.

