News

Bamise murder: Court remands BRT driver for 30days

Posted on Author Our Reporters Comment(0)

A Yaba Chief Magistrates’ Court on Friday remanded a bus rapid transit (BRT) driver, Mr. Andrew Nice, for 30 days over his alleged involvement in the death of his passenger, Oluwabamise Ayanwole. The court made the order following an application by the Police.

Police counsel, Yetunde Cardoso filed the application based on a four-count charge of alleged murder, sexual assault, misconduct and interference with a corpse. Bamise, 22, was found dead last Monday on Carter Bridge, Lagos Island nine days after she was declared missing after she boarded Nice’s vehicle.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

FG launches revised health policy to reduce diseases

Posted on Author Regina Otokpa Abuja

Disturbed over the rate of preventable diseases amongst adults and children, the Federal Government has launched the revised National Health Promotion Policy 2019 and its ancillary strategic policy documents, to guide, empower and effect behaviouralchangestomaintain healthy lifestyles.   The other strategic documents launched were; National Strategic Plan for Health Promotion 2020-2024, Knowledge Management Guideline for […]
News

Adeboye finally speaks on TB Joshua’s death

Posted on Author Reporter

  Pastor Enoch Adeboye, the General Overseer of The Redeemed Christian Church of God, has sent his condolences to the family of Prophet T.B Joshua, the late founder of Synagogue Church of All Nations. On the morning of the resurrection, Adeboye believes he will meet Joshua at the feet of the Lord Jesus. Joshua passed […]
News

Biden: Russia may invade Ukraine next month

Posted on Author Reporter

  US President Joe Biden has warned there is a “distinct possibility” Russia might invade Ukraine next month, the White House says. Russia meanwhile says it sees “little ground for optimism” in resolving the crisis after the US rejected Russia’s main demands, reports the BBC. The build-up of tens of thousands of Russian troops on […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica