Bamisile suggests introduction of weighbridge across Nigeria

The Chairman, House of Representatives Committee on Federal Road Maintenance Agency (FERMA), Femi Bamisile, has asked the Federal Government to introduce weighbridges across Nigeria as panacea to bad roads in the country. The lawmaker gave the advice as the nation is bedevilled with deplorable road conditions as heavy and articulated vehicles plying the roads with excess loads as against the recommended ones the roads were originally designed for.

Bamisile, who represents Ekiti South Federal Constituency II, made the remark while featuring on a radio programme, Fresh Fm 106.9 in Ado Ekiti. According to him, the deplorable condition of roads across Nigeria and especially Ekiti State is unfortunate, appalling and regrettable, hence the need for necessary actions to prevent further damages of roads across the country.

“Introduction of weighbridges will ensure strict adherence of truck and other articulated lorry drivers to all rules and regulations guiding loading procedure. The move is to also discourage such drivers from engaging in excess or overloading, which in turn affects the durability of the roads and vehicles.”

 

Our Reporters

