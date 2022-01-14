…ban lift, a win-win for all-APC

The All Progressives Congress (APC) has described the lift on ban of Twitter by Federal Government as a winwin for the company and Nigeria. The party also commended President Muhammadu Buhari for standing against Twitter interference. APC, in a statement from the Secretary of the Caretaker/Extraordinary Convention Planning Committee, Senator John Akpanudoudehe, the party said: “Our great party, the All Progressives Congress (APC) salutes President Muhammadu Buhari and the patriotic citizens of our nation for standing firm against the interference of Twitter Inc. in Nigeria’s internal and national security affairs.

“Mr. President indeed stood up for the sovereignty of our nation until Twitter acceded to all six demands of the Federal Government of Nigeria concerning their practices in matters concerning our nation. “We also applaud Twitter for allowing good reason and common interest prevails by agreeing to open their office in Nigeria. This is a win-win for all parties and will create jobs and gainful opportunities for Nigerians in the global digital space.”

