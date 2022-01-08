Metro & Crime

Ban on carnivals still in force in Osun, say Police

Posted on Author (NAN) Comment(0)

The Osun Police Command on Saturday in Osogbo warned residents of the state against organising any form of carnival in any part of the state.

 

The Command’s spokesperson, SP Yemisi Opalola, said in a statement that an earlier ban on carnivals in the state subsists.

He said that sometimes carnivals constitute security threat and a breach of peace and warned that offenders would be prosecuted.

Opalola also said the State Commissioner of Police, Olawale Olokode, had directed officers and men of the Command to enforce the ban by apprehending those that go contrary to it.

“The Osun Commissioner of Police, Olawale Olokode, being mindful of his statutory duties and relentless efforts to guarantee tranquility, is using this medium to remind members of the public that the ban on annual carnival is still in force.

“Members of the public are therefore warned to desist from organising or holding any form of carnival as this could constitute a threat to the security of members of the public.

“This warning becomes imperative as miscreants/hoodlums usually capitalise on the carnival to carry out nefarious activities,” he said.

He said the Commissioner of Police had ordered officers to intensify patrols all over the state to enforce the ban.

“Parents and guardians are advised to be security conscious and caution their wards to be law abiding.

“Residents and law abiding citizens are encouraged to give prompt and useful report of any suspicion by calling the following distress phone numbers: 08039537995 and 08123823981.

“They can also dial 08075872433 or report to the nearest Police Station,” he said.

(NAN)

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
Metro & Crime

C’River #EndSARS judicial panel adjourns over technical legalities

Posted on Author Clement James, Calabar

The Cross River State Judicial Panel of Inquiry into Police Brutality and Restitution set up by the state governor, Prof. Ben Ayade, has adjourned following technical legalities raised by some lawyers during its inaugural sitting in Calabar on Wednesday. The panel, headed by immediate past Chief Judge of the state, Justice Michael Edem, had to […]
Metro & Crime

Ondo youths protest incessant accidents, block major road

Posted on Author Adewale Momoh Akure

Youths yesterday blocked the ever-busy Owo-Ikare Road in the Northern Senatorial District of Ondo State over incessant accidents on the road. The youth, who were angered by the continued loss of lives on the road, decried the manner at which avoidable deaths were being recorded on the highway.   The Owo-Ikare Road has for years […]
Metro & Crime

Easter: Police deploy 5,883 men, officers in Delta

Posted on Author Dominic Adewole ASABA

ASABA Police hierarchy has deployed 5,883 police personnel in Delta State at worship and recreation centres to ensure a crime-free Easter celebration.   This was unconnected with the several killings of policemen and their rifles snatched, and the incessant arrest of over 86 suspected kidnappers, cultism and armed robbers in the state.   The state […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica