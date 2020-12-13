Ban on Christmas Carols: goes virtual Do not fight God, Fr Godonu warns FG

Following the hint dropped by the Presidential Taskforce on COVID-9, about a possible ban on Christmas Carols in Nigeria, this year, the Director of Social Communications in the Catholic Archdiocese of Lagos, Rev. Fr. Anthony Godonu, says that nothing has changed about the feelings that come along with Christmas Carols. “The faithful are in high spirit despite the COVID-19 pandemic,” he further explains, in this interview with TAI ANYANWU

It’s Christmas season again. Do you as a church leader intend to organise Christmas Carols in your church as it is traditional of churches during the festivity?

Yes, we shall organise Christmas Carols but we shall follow all COVID-19 protocols. Safety is always first in the Catholic Church

Could you briefly describe what a typical Carol, held in your church in the past, is like considering attendance as well as features?

Well, Christmas Carols are always celebrated with a lot of fun fair and traditional Christmas hymns that help us to recollect and reenact the beginning of our salvation, the birth of our Lord and Saviour Jesus Christ. Parishioners are usually invited to participation actively. The attendance in the past have always been encouraging.

Could you imagine a Christmas celebration without the traditional Carols and what it portends to the church of God?

So far nothing has changed about the feelings that come along with Christmas Carols. The faithful are in high spirit despite the COVID-19 pandemic.

How do you feel about the threat to ban this year’s Christmas Carols by the Presidential Task Force on COVID-19?

I am not bothered about that as we all know that the power of God is at work. We raise our hope high that God is in control of our lives.

How justified could such a ban be considering that there are no such restrictions on market places, bus terminals and other public places that open for business?

The FG knows the best action for the country. And I will not want to preempt what is the purpose of the intended ban of Christmas Carols when it is visible to the blind and loud to the deaf that everything is almost normal in the country right now.

With the fear of second wave of COVID- 19, do you have plans to adjust the scale of participation in this years Christmas Carols?

As I have said above, we are still taking all the necessary precautions while continuing exercising our right to the word of Almighty God. During our Christmas Carol, all necessary COVID-19 protocols shall be followed.

Could you let us in on any other special arrangement to avert spike of COVID-19 aside the conditionalities prescribed by government?

Nothing much than the necessary protocols to prevent COVID-19 pandemic. We are wearing facemask, washing our hands with soap and water, or using sanitizer, practising and physical distance. That I believe should be enough to avert the spread of the pandemic

Some believe that this whole thing smacks of conspiracy against the church of God in Nigeria. What is your take on that?

Matthew 16:18 states that “And I tell you, you are Peter, and on this rock I will build my church, and the gates of hell shall not prevail against it”. Let there be whatever conspiracy or agenda of the Devil and his agents, no weapon fashion against the Church of God shall succeed.

That is my belief and my conviction. Many in generations past had tried to destroy the Church but it was they that destroyed themselves. Do not fight God!

Not all Christian denominations believe in the celebration of Christmas. What is your take on that?

Everybody has right to their beliefs and convictions. It is none of my business about what they want to believe about Christmas. My own duty is to uphold and live by what the Church of God established by His only Son has bequeathed to me.

What are the unique features of this year’s Christmas Carols?

It’s our traditional celebration. Christmas Carol is always celebrated with a lot of fun fair and traditional Christmas hymns that help us to recollect and reenact the beginning of our salvation, the birth of our Lord and Saviour Jesus Christ. Parishioners are usually invited to participation actively.

The attendance in the past has always been encouraging

