Ban on cows step to stop unprovoked herders attacks, not declaration of war –IPOB

The Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) has explained that the ban on cow meat it pronounced last week was not a declaration of war against the North, as some have erroneously interpreted the action, but a necessary step to stop the unprovoked attacks by the herdsmen. The clarification, according to IPOB’s Media and Publicity Secretary, Emma Powerful, became necessary because of the comments by “a Fulani group against IPOB members and ESN operatives, including entire people of Biafra living in the North,” in which they called for the boycott of all Igbo products in the North as a retaliation for the proposed ban. “We did not ban cow meat, but those cows that were destroying our farms and those raping our mothers, wives and sisters in the farms, Biafrans can eat foreign cows not the ones that can bring Fulani terrorists in our territories. “This threat by these misguided northern groups who called themselves Northern Coalition group has further confirmed the belief that the atrocities of Fulani rapist-herdsmen in Biafra and other parts of Nigeria are a common agenda of the North, particularly the Fulani and their terrorists disguised as herdsmen and cattle-rearers in all parts of Nigeria. “How come these hypocrites never threatened Fulani herdsmen as they invade communites and kill farmers without any provocation? Now that we have decided to boycott and ban cow meat and intruct our people not to eat beef, Fulani threatened us with war because they think we are vulnerable and weak to kill at random. We are doing this so that we can have peace in our communities, the real sponsors of the on-going genocide and numerous deaths in our land have surfaced,” IPOB said yesterday. The group described the claim of the northern group as baseless and would be resisted, saying, “We are only trying to protect our land.”
