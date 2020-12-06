Ban on cultism: A’Ibom fathers of faith laud Governor Emmanuel

Notable religious leaders under the auspices of Akwa Ibom Spiritual Fathers of Faith, have commended Governor Udom Emmanuel of Akwa Ibom State over his concerted efforts at eradicating cultism within the state and its environs.

Led by former national president, Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) and Prelate Emeritus of Methodist Church, Dr. Sunday Mbang, the spiritual fathers of faith were recently at the Governor’s Office in Uyo, the state capital, to rally support for his administration’s drives towards sustainable development.

Governor Emmanuel said he was pleasantly surprised with the courtesy visit, adding the fight against cultism in the state is total even as he enjoined the fathers of faith to ensure the message is spread to the nooks and crannies of the state.

He praised the bond of unity displayed by the spiritual fathers despite denominational differences while acknowledging the continued love and attention paid by the Christian community to his administration with ceaseless prayers and intercessions that led to the success and peaceful 2019 general elections.

Restating his resolve to rid the state of cultism, he assured that he would always prioritise the well-being of the generality of Akwa Ibom, Governor Emmanuel decried widespread of cult activities, especially in secondary schools.

He, therefore, enlisted the support of the spiritual fathers of faith in stamping out the evil of cult infestation in schools, reminded the gathering of his government’s zero tolerance to cultism by disbanding cult organizations in the state.

He therefore craved for the indulgence of the church leaders to ensure moral values and godliness were emphasized and taught to dissuade the younger generation from participating in cult activities, saying: “Every single crime the security agencies have busted has its roots in cultism.

This administration has zero tolerance to cultism and this has necessitated the disbandment of cult organisations in Akwa Ibom State.”

Meanwhile, Governor Emmanuel has reiterated his commitment towards the industrialization of the state, saying his administration had laid a solid economic foundation for the state.

He listed the establishment of many industries, the completion of 21-smart high-rise building for use by major oil companies, massive investment in agriculture for food sufficiency and the development of the aviation sector, adding he would ensure that Ibom Air boasts at least seven aircrafts in its fleet before leaving the office in 2023.

In his remarks, the leader of Akwa Ibom State Spiritual Fathers of Faith, Dr. Sunday Mbang, assured that the forum was rallying church leaders against infestation of cultism in the society.

He praised the governor’s bold step towards eradicating cult activities by disbanding cult-related organizations in the state as he led the fathers of faith in turns to pray for the Governor.

“Your recent proscription of 26 cult groups in Akwa Ibom State could only have been courageously done by a man of faith, one who fears God,” Mbang said, while presenting a Bible to the Governor.

“By this your godly, sincere, unadulterated and transparent action, you and the Spiritual Fathers in Akwa Ibom State are now on the same page on our resolve to sustain the sanity you have brought to our state,” he added.

