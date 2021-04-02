Ban on new SIMs cripples vehicle tracking business, others

The ban on the sale of Subscriber Identity Module (SIM) cards has crippled several businesses relying on SIMs activations, New Telegraph has learnt.

The ban, which is running into five months now, has forced small businesses that sell SIM cards to shut down, while several other SIM-based businesses such as car tracking, equipment tracking, among others have been halted since the December 9, 2020 pronouncement by the government.

Business owners, who spoke with our correspondent, lamented the negative impacts of the policy on their source of livelihood while appealing to the au-thorities to lift the ban. Narrating how the ban has affected his business and other businesses relying on telecoms SIMs, the Chief Executive Officer of Epump, a fuel solution company built on SIM cards, Mr. Deji Ogundiran, said several tech businesses that rely on SIM cards have collapsed because of the ban. Ogundiran in a Tweeter appeal directed to the Min-ister of Communications and Digital Economy, Dr. Isa Pantami, said: “Honourable Minister sir, I pray this message and plea gets your attention. We understand that SIM registration suspension is for the greater good of the country and, as citizens, we should be willing to bear little discomfort for the overall benefit of all.

“However, there are a lot of tech businesses whom all they require are Data SIM and not sim cards for voice calls or text messages. Some of the tech businesses in the categories are IoT device manufacturers and installers; equipment tracker; car trackers; PoS terminals.

“As these businesses are unable to get data sim cards, we are not able to make new sales and deployments and this is putting our businesses to sleep,” he lamented. While appealing to the minister to grant waivers to such businesses, he said, “I am pleading that you make an exception for Data SIM cards (with voice and text blocked) to be registered for businesses, so we can continue to make our little contributions to the economy.” Responding to the message, the minister said via a tweet, “Many thanks for the observations, my dear brother. The Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC) is currently working on that.

Hope it will be ready soon.” On his part, Mr. Samuel Onah, who plies his trade at the popular Computer Village in Ikeja, Lagos, the ban has collapsed the business, which he has been running since five years ago. “I used to sell SIM cards of all the networks as well internet modems, which is also SIM-based. Since the ban in December, there has been no business. It has become very difficult to provide for my family. “I am only appealing to the government to lift this ban since many Nigerians have now linked their lines with the National Identification Number (NIN),” he said.

Similarly, Ms. Nkechi Sunday said she had to close down her SIM sale business because of the ban to start selling face masks on the road. “I used to sell SIM cards and recharge cards, but my main source of revenue is the SIM because people hardly buy physical recharge cards these days as many prefer to buy from banks and other sources.

Since they said we should stop selling SIM, I became fed up of sitting down under the umbrella every day just to sell recharge cards, which I may not see up to three customers in a day,” she narrated. Meanwhile, the telecommunications operators are also counting their losses as the SIM sales suspension continues. According to NCC’s data, active subscriptions across the four GSM networks of MTN, Globacom, Airtel, and 9mobile fell from 207.6 million in October 2020 to 195.7 million in February this year.

This showed that the telecom operators had lost a total of 11.9 million subscriptions in the last four months, also implying a huge loss of revenue. Speaking at a forum last week, the Executive Vice Chairman of the NCC, Prof. Umar Danbatta, admitted that the industry is losing so much to the current suspension of registration of new SIM cards, leading to over three per cent decline in the broadband penetration from a peak of 45.93 in October 2020. He, however, noted that the policy was to facilitate smooth linkage and synchronisation of the SIMNIN databases. “This will not only address some of the security challenges we are facing today, but it will help us determine the truly unique numbers in the country, thus further guiding us towards achieving the 70 per cent penetration target,” he said.

