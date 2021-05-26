BAN ON OPEN GRAZING: SANS, others fault Presidency’s position on govs’ powers

…challenge parties to approach the court

Senior Advocates of Nigeria, yesterday, faulted the Presidency’s position that Southern state governors lack the legal power to enforce tje ban on open grazing. Among senior lawyers who faulted FG’s position are Chief Mike Ozekhome (SAN), Dr. Awa Kalu (SAN), Chief Mike Ahamba (SAN) and Ahmed Raji SAN.

In his reaction while speaking with New Telegraph, Ozekhome said that the governors and the House of Assembly of the 36 states are constitutionally empowered, even statutorily, to provide security for their people, to make laws for the peace and good governance of their people and to give welfare to their people. “For people who wants to know the Constitutional provisions, they should go to Section 4(6)(7), Section 5(3)(4), Section 14(2)(a)(b), Section 11, Section 176(7) of the Constitution.

“This include the judgement of the Federal High Court, Makurdi, in the case of AG, Benue State and AGF, go to laws passed by the State Houses of Assembly of Ebonyi, Bayelsa, Oyo and Osun. “By all of these, the states do not need any Federal Government permission or approval to take care of their people’s security. Even Sections 214, 215 and 216 of the Constitution make it clear that governor of a state is the Chief Security Officer of his state. “They do not require any permission from the Federal Government. Apart from that, Nigeria operates a federalism system of government. This is a concept where both the government at the centre and the federation units have their powers designated and delegated in specific areas. “That is why you have exclusive legislative, concurrent and residual list.

There is no where in the Constitution where security and welfare of the people have been exclusively to the Federal Government alone, such as to invoke the doctrine covering the field, to say if the Federal Government has the power to this, states do not have. “Infact, states have more involvement in the matter of providing security for their people. The Federal Government is an abstract at the Centre, it is only in charge of the Police at the Centre.

“But it is the states that feels progress being made, not at Abuja, the Federal Centre. That is why states are also right to promulgate laws such as the one setting up ‘Amotekun’, ‘Ebube- Agu’ and Eastern Security Network at their various levels to take care of their security. “It is their constitutional right to do so. They do not need any permission from the Federal Government. If the Federal Government is not happy about what the states have done, it should go to the Supreme Court to invoke the original jutisdictuon of the apex court.

“It is even the state that should challenge the Federal Government. Why is the Federal Government so insensitive that it will say that other Nigerians have freedom of movement and carry out their job. “Do they know that where the freedom of one stops, that is where the other starts. “The Southern Governors should not deter in carrying out their planned agreement.”

In his own reaction, Kalu questioned the basis on which the Presidency faulted the ban on open grazing by the Southern Governors. “How can that be interpreted? Is it withing federal domain? If it is within the states, how will the Presidency claim that governors do have the constitutional power to enforce it? “On what premise did the Presidency make its claim, is it on Constitutional law, factual consideration or ‘ogboju’ basis? “For me as a lawyer, there is no basis to interprete it. Can anybody tell me that I don’t have the power to put the type of food I want to put in my mouth? “Then the person can tell me why I cannot take the food I want to take.

If a governor has the power to control land in his state and then he said, don’t be carrying cattle up and down, then you say he does not have the power to enforce it? “Enforceability has very wide implication in law. Is it because the Federal Government is in control of Police, is it because they have Army? Chief Ahamba in his own submission said that the governors are empowered to maintain security in their own places.

“I am not aware of the law where open grazing is written. Once it has been established that open grazing is the origin of insecurity, then governors can stop it. “If they think it is not constitutional, they head to the court. They can’t just stay there as unidentified body called presidency and be saying what the law did not say.” However, Raji submitted that it is a matter of nomenclature and part of evolution process. “The menace of open grazing is a matter that cannot be wished away. The right to freely move is very fundamental, but in all these, I believe there is no need to heighten the tension.

“Whoever is aggrieved by the resolution of the governors can approach the court so that we don’t dissipate energy on a matter that can be easily resolved and thereby, diverting attention from the main problem of the party. “I hope, either the Federal Government challenges the law to be made by various states, or they get the herdsmen or the people into open grazing to challenge the law of their right to move. Whether, the right is absolute, whether it includes cattle and not just human beings. “The court will guide us. I think that is the best civilized way to go about it.”

