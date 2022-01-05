Ban: Twitter set to resume operation in Nigeria

Indications emerged last night that microblogging platform, Twitter may soon resume operation in Nigeria. Recall that the Minister of State for Labour and Employment, Festus Keyamo, had last month hinted that Twitter had agreed to all the conditions presented to it by the Federal Government regarding its operations in Nigeria.

It was also gathered that the Technical Committee raised by the government to resolve the impasse between the two parties is currently fine-tuning the offers by Twitter before making a final recommendation to President Muhammadu Buhari. According to the report, President Buhari is also awaiting the recommendation of the committee to lift the ban, imposed on Twitter on June 4, 2021, according to an online news portal, THEWILL. The report added: “From the records, Twitter has finally met six conditions set by the Federal Government for the lifting of the ban on its service in Nigeria as at the close of business in 2021.

“The operation of Twitter will now be fully regulated, including opening of offices and deployment of a Country Representative. We can now hold an officer responsible for any infraction. “Twitter only requested that the Federal Government should allow it to open the office in 2022 because there was no provision for it in its budget last year. Since we are in a new year, we are expecting that the office will take off soon. “With payment of taxes, we are hopeful that the government will earn enhanced revenue from Twitter. This ban has helped to correct the lapses of the past. For instance, Twitter has been raking huge cash from Nigeria without legal backing and compliance with our revenue laws. “Although it was alleged that Nigerians have lost over N6 Billion to the ban, the Federal Government has lost much more in revenue.”

