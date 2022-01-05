News

Ban: Twitter set to resume operation in Nigeria

Posted on Author Ndubuisi Ugah WITH AGENCY REPORTS Comment(0)

Indications emerged last night that microblogging platform, Twitter may soon resume operation in Nigeria. Recall that the Minister of State for Labour and Employment, Festus Keyamo, had last month hinted that Twitter had agreed to all the conditions presented to it by the Federal Government regarding its operations in Nigeria.

It was also gathered that the Technical Committee raised by the government to resolve the impasse between the two parties is currently fine-tuning the offers by Twitter before making a final recommendation to President Muhammadu Buhari. According to the report, President Buhari is also awaiting the recommendation of the committee to lift the ban, imposed on Twitter on June 4, 2021, according to an online news portal, THEWILL. The report added: “From the records, Twitter has finally met six conditions set by the Federal Government for the lifting of the ban on its service in Nigeria as at the close of business in 2021.

“The operation of Twitter will now be fully regulated, including opening of offices and deployment of a Country Representative. We can now hold an officer responsible for any infraction. “Twitter only requested that the Federal Government should allow it to open the office in 2022 because there was no provision for it in its budget last year. Since we are in a new year, we are expecting that the office will take off soon. “With payment of taxes, we are hopeful that the government will earn enhanced revenue from Twitter. This ban has helped to correct the lapses of the past. For instance, Twitter has been raking huge cash from Nigeria without legal backing and compliance with our revenue laws. “Although it was alleged that Nigerians have lost over N6 Billion to the ban, the Federal Government has lost much more in revenue.”

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

Lagos Election: We expected better primary process in APC –Adediran

Posted on Author Oladipupo Awojobi

The Convener of Lagos4Lagos Movement, within the Lagos State chapter of All Progressives Congress (APC), Abdul- Azeez Olajide Adediran (Jandor), has said that better primary and selection process for the council elections was expected in the party. Adediran, who spoke against the backdrop of the local government elections holding in the state today said that […]
News Top Stories

Presidency: Twitter spreading inciting fake news

Posted on Author Lawrence Olaoye Abuja

…alleges IPOB stockpiling arms   The Presidency has said that the temporary suspension of the Twitter in the country was not just a response to its removal of President Muhammadu Buhari’s tweets but to make the platform responsible and desist from spreading false news capable of inciting the people against the state.   Senior Special […]
News

JUST IN: Buhari appoints Acting Chief Judge for FCT

Posted on Author Reporter

  Tunde Oyesina, Abuja President Muhammadu Buhari has  approved the appointment of Justice Salisu Garba as Acting Chief Judge of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT). The appointment followed the retirement of Justice Ishaq Bello on Tuesday. According a statement issued by the Director of Information of the National Judicial Council, the new acting Chief Judge will […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica