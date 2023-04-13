News

Banana Island Building Collapse: Lagos Confirms No Fatality Yet As Investigations Continue

Posted on Author Tunde Sulieman

The Lagos State Government has disclosed that there was no confirmed fatality yet from the 7-floor building under construction that collapsed in Banana Island, Lagos State, on Wednesday evening even as investigations continue.

According to the statement on the state government’s website, the unfortunate incident happened while workers at the site were involved in some casting work.

Eyewitnesses also reported that the incident occurred due to a concrete truck that struck a major structural component of the carcass building.

The Commissioner for Physical Planning and Urban Development, Engr. Tayo Bamgbose-Martins was also at the site of the incident to assess the situation, as eyewitnesses confirmed that about seven victims of the building collapse who sustained injuries received immediate medical attention from the Lagos State Ambulance Service. Four of the victims were taken to the hospital.

The government also advised Lagosians to remain calm, as the ministry will provide more information.

Adedayo Babatunde
https://www.newtelegraphng.com/

