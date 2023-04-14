Banana Island: Cause Of Building Collapse

The Lagos State Emergency Management Agency (LASEMA) on Thursday disclosed the cause of the collapse of the seven-storey building in Banana Island, Ikoyi, Lagos State.

Recall that the news of the collapse spread like wildfire on Wednesday evening after a video of the moment was uploaded on social media.

Speaking on the development in a statement issued via its verified Twitter handle, LASEMA revealed that it was a result of a truck which ran into the uncompleted structure.

The agency also stated that no life was lost and that efforts are ongoing to reconstruct the building to avoid a repeat of the incident.

The statement reads, “Situation report on the collapsed building at 1st Avenue, Banana Island, Ikoyi.”

“Upon the arrival of the LASEMA Response Team at the scene of the incident, a six-storey building under construction was found to have collapsed.

“Information gathered revealed that the building collapsed, as a result of a truck that ran into the building.

“Fortunately, no loss of life, however, efforts are ongoing to reconstruct the building to ground zero so as to forestall any secondary incident. Recovery operations are ongoing”.

