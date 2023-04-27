News

Banana Island: Lagos Begins Removal Of Illegal Structures

Posted on Author Bukola Comment(0)

Officials of the Lagos State Building Control Agency (LASBCA) and the Lagos State Environmental and Special Offences Unit (Task Force) have commenced the demolition of buildings on Banana Island that are in contravention of the Lagos State Urban and Regional Planning Development Law (2019).

The exercise is in compliance with Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu’s directive last weekend when he visited the site of the seven-storey building that collapsed on Banana Island. Sanwo-Olu said the site of the collapsed building was not originally part of the Island’s plan.

The demolition team was led by the General Manager of LASBCA, Gbolahan Oki, and the Task Force Chairman, CSP Shola Jejeloye.

Bukola

Related Articles
News

Why we held Yoruba nation rally in 174 countries, by YOV

Posted on Author Wale Elegbede

A diaspora group, Yoruba One Voice (YOV), yesterday gave reasons for the global rally held on Saturday, June 12, in 174 countries across the six continents of the world. Speaking in one of the rallies held in Johannesburg,   South Africa, Secretary-General of the group, Dr. Sina Okanlomo, in his speech, said the Yoruba group […]
News

AFEX Appoints Managing Director For Fair Trade Business Unit

Posted on Author Our Reporters

AFEX Fair Trade will Support AFEX’s Mission to Reach One Million Farmers in Five Years AFEX, Nigeria’s leading commodities market player, has announced Kamaldeen Raji’s appointment as the Managing Director, AFEX Fair Trade Limited (AFEX Fair Trade). With this appointment, AFEX is doubling down on executing its vision of strengthening trade infrastructure for Nigeria’s commodities […]
News

Atiku To Tinubu: Come clean on plot to relocate Nigerian capital

Posted on Author Reporter

  *Denies empowerment scheme Onyekachi Eze, Abuja The presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Alhaji Atiku Abubakar has called on the presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu to come clean on the allegation that he plans to relocate the nation’s capital from Abuja to Lagos, if elected president. […]

Leave a Comment