Banana Island: Lagos Begins Removal Of Illegal Structures

Officials of the Lagos State Building Control Agency (LASBCA) and the Lagos State Environmental and Special Offences Unit (Task Force) have commenced the demolition of buildings on Banana Island that are in contravention of the Lagos State Urban and Regional Planning Development Law (2019).

The exercise is in compliance with Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu’s directive last weekend when he visited the site of the seven-storey building that collapsed on Banana Island. Sanwo-Olu said the site of the collapsed building was not originally part of the Island’s plan.

The demolition team was led by the General Manager of LASBCA, Gbolahan Oki, and the Task Force Chairman, CSP Shola Jejeloye.