Bandit Kills Newborn, Sets Bleeding Mother Free

An abducted housewife, Mrs Shamsiya Mustapha, has delivered a baby boy in a bandits’ den in Kagarko Local government Area of Kaduna State.

New Telegraph gathered that the woman, her 16-year-old daughter, Mahapuza and husband, were kidnapped in their residence in Janjala community, Kagarko Local Government of the state on February 5, 2023.

The adopters later set the husband free after collecting the ransom of 2 million naira including a brand new motorcycle and foodstuffs, but still withheld the pregnant wife and daughter, demanding for additional 2 million naira before they could release them.

But on Tuesday, an acquaintance of the victim, Yakubu Dati, said the victim delivered the baby on Sunday, but the bandits killed the baby and set the bleeding woman free.

According to him, the bandit were still holding the daughter, requesting for 1.5m for her freedom.

Confirming the development to newsmen, Dati said, “The woman was over seven months gone when she was adopted. On Sunday, the bandits’ leader called the family of the victim and informed them that the woman has given birth and they should come pick her.

Speaking further, he said when the family tried to find out about her condition and her newborn baby, the bandits’ leader said they had killed and buried the baby.

“So, all the family did was to go and pick up the woman at a location they dropped her. She is on treatment in a private hospital in Kagarko town.’’

The Madaki of Janjala, Samaila Babangida, who also confirmed the development through telephone to the reporter, said, “We are under siege here in Janjala due to the activities of bandits who sometimes come to houses in broad daylight and whisk away people.”

There was no response from the spokesman of the Kaduna State Police Command over the development at the time of filing this report.

