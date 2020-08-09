Banditary: Adopt new strategy, First Class Nasarawa traditional ruler urges govts

A first class traditional ruler in Nasarawa State, the Ohimege Opanda, Alhaji Usman Abdullahi has called on both federal and state governments to adopt new strategies in tackling banditry and other violent crimes in the society.

Alhaji Abdullahi, who made the call while speaking with newsmen in his palace in Umaisha, Toto Local Government Area of the state, opined that adopting new strateges will no doubt address the current security challenges facing the country and the state.

He said that the became imperative considering the incessant activities of bandits that is claiming many lives and property an staunting development and progress of the nation.

The monarch said: “First and for most, I want to express my appreciation to his Excellency, Engineer Abdullahi Sule for his efforts in tackling insecurity in this area and the state at large.

“He has really shown concern about what is happening here. You can see we have military men around and we even have mobile police around to help us maintaining peace in this area.

“I know that government is trying their best but I want them to do more in tackling banditry and other forms of insecurity, otherwise people will run away from this area.

“It is in view of this that I want to appeal not only to the state government but to the Federal Government to take a very serious action against this bandits.

“These bandits are most occupying the forest between Nasarawa and Kogi states and they are in large numbers, as there was a time that the military men pushed them out but after the operation they have came back in large numbers and regrouped again.”

