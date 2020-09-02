Metro & Crime

Banditry: Abductors demand N10m for corpse, 9 victims in Niger

Posted on Author Daniel Atori, Comment(0)

…as Police arrest 5 informants

Barely three days after a renewed attack on Kusasu village in Shiroro Local Government Area of Niger State, armed bandits have demanded that N10 million be paid as ransom for nine vicitims, including a man that was killed when he attempted to escape.
It was learnt that the armed men had stormed Kusasu market at the peak of transactions to restock their food items and other basic needs when they abducted their victims in the process.
Findings have it that the bandits, who stormed the market in about 15 motorcycles, took their time to conclude their purchases before abducting their victims
The abduction is coming after the Police in the state had arrested no fewer than five bandits’ informants and launched a manhunt for eight others who are members of the communities in Shiroro Local Government.
Also two other bandits were arrested in Zumba market within an AK-47 by the police.
However, following the clampdown on informants by the Police, the activities of the armed bandits have reduced drastically until the recent abduction of two construction workers and the killings of three soldiers who went after the abductors.

