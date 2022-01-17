Metro & Crime

Banditry: Again, Zamfara community pays N200m ransom, cries for rescue

Tired of paying ransom to bandits, the people of Nahuce district under Bungudu Local Government Area of Zamfara State has cried out to both the state and federal government to intervene before the bandits and kidnappers sack the entire community.

 

This is even as the community leaders lament that they have paid over N200million to bandits as ransom for kidnapped victims in the last three years.

 

Speaking to journalists shortly after a mass peaceful demonstration in Gusau the state capital yesterday, the spokesperson of the community and a former Chairman of Bungudu Local Government, Hon. Musa Abdullahi a.k.a Manager, said all well to do community members of the community have fled for the town for fear of their safety.

 

Hon. Abdullahi said they were in Gusau to lodge their complaint to Governor Bello Matawalle on the unfortunate development that his people have found themselves in as bandits embark on incessant attacks, kidnapping and collection of money for ransom.

 

Abdullahi further cried that, they have paid over N200 million to bandits as ransom within just three years, yet the attacks on the community and kidnapping as well have not come to an end, “We have recently paid the sum of N5 million ransom as requested by bandits wit  a view to secure the release of our people, but were still under captivity.

 

“They continued holding them hostage still directing us to purchase three new brand motorcycles (Bokoharam type) in addition to the money we paid before they will allow them to reunite with their families, or else they will silence them, therefore, we are calling on the governor to do the needful.

 

“That was exactly what happened when they abducted a rich man from the same community some months ago, they killed him after collecting the sum of N35 million, only that we collected the body and buried him, we are thrown into apprehensive as a large number of people have fled,” he said.

 

