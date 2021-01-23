News

Banditry allegation against Zamfara gov, unfounded –Army, PAPS

Posted on

The Nigerian Army and a group, Patriots for the Advancement of Peace and Social Development (PAPS), yesterday said the allegation by an online medium that the Zamafara State Governor, Alhaji Bello Matawalle, was supplying Hilux vehicles to bandits was wicked, malicious and irresponsible.

The duo stated this in separate reactions over the weekend. Recall that a former Chairman of Maradum Local Government Area in Zamfara State, Ahmad Maradun, had alleged that Matawalle gave bandits Hilux vehicles, which, he said they used to attack innocent residents.

But the Nigeria Army, in a statement by Brigadier-General Musiliu Bello, said: But the Nigeria Army in a statement by Brigadier-General Musiliu Bello said “Never was His Excellency involved in giving vehicles to bandits. I know the vehicles he gave to the military, I know the vehicles he gave to other security agencies including Operation Hadarin Daji, not to the bandits, Never!” PAPS in a statement by its Chairman, Dr. Sani Abdulahi Shinkafi, warned the online medium from feeding the public with stories that are not only fake

Our Reporters

