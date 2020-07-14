News

Banditry: Arewa Group drums support for Army’s Operation Sahel Sanity

…. expresses confidence in COAS Buratai’s decisive leadership

The Arewa Youth Security Network (AYSN) has called on Nigerians to support the Nigerian Army’s recently launched Operation Sahel Sanity, labelling it as a success already.

In a statement signed by Secretary-Gerneral, Comrade JImoh Jibrin, on Tuesday, the Northern group also expressed confidence in the Chief of Army Staff (COAS), Lt. Gen. Tukur Buratai for the initiative which neutralized over 100 bandits within seven days.

As part of efforts to end banditary and other crimes in Katsina, Kaduna, Zamfara, Sokoto and Niger States, Lt. Gen. Buratai flagged off the latest military operation last week in Faskari, Katsina State.

Addressing troops at Special Army Super Camp IV in Faskari, Chief of Defence Staff (CDS), Gen. Abayomi Olonisakin, on Monday, commended the exercise, optimistic that “banditry would soon be a thing of the past”.

And according to AYSN, like in terrorism, the armed forces have again stepped up to this challenge with aplomb.

While commending the military for their sacrifices and proactive, the Arewa group called on Nigerians, especially leaders of thought, political leaders and religious institutions and the local communities to join hands with the army to tackle this menace.

On their part, the group, however, urged the troops not to relent in their efforts especially now that they are recording tremendous progress against the bandits.

The statement reads in part: “It is with great pleasure that we at the AYSN welcome the recently launched operation Sahel Sanity by the Chief of Army Staff. It is indeed a welcome development that has started yielding positive fruits.

“The idea behind operation Sahel Sanity is to rid the North West zone of banditry, cattle rustling and other forms of criminality bedevilling that region. In the short time this operation was launched part of the successes recorded is the rescue of several kidnap victims, neutralization of some armed bandits, recovery of arms and ammunitions plus recovery of over 700 cattle and hundreds of sheep.

“This success may look somewhat insignificant to those of us living in the cities like Abuja and Lagos, however to those on ground in the local communities, who have had their kidnapped relatives returned and their stolen cattle returned to them. Locals who now have confidence to return to their farms this is quite significant to them.

“For a better appreciation of what the military is dealing with here, it is important that we quickly visit the genesis of this problem. The effect of climate change on the world is not only environmental but also economical. What we are witnessing now are the effects of climate change on the world that scientist predicted and warned about several years ago but unfortunately it appeared the world did not really heed the advice.”

