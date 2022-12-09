Banditry, communal crisis claim 807 members in Kaduna –ECWA alleges

Chairman, ECWA Kasuwan Magani District Church Council (DCC), in Kaduna Rev. Timothy Maigida, has disclosed that at least 807 of his members has been killed through banditry and communal crisis in the last six years in Kajuru local government area of the state. Addressing a press conference yesterday in Kaduna, the ECWA chairman said plans had been concluded to hold a sober reflection service in honour of those that have been killed and those in captivity.
Sue National Caretaker C’ttee to court, face sanction –Lagos AP
The leadership of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Lagos State, yesterday warned its members against instituting any court case against the party’s National Caretaker Committee, warning that, “Such moves would incur the full wrath of the party’s leadership on such member(s).” The Lagos APC’s warning was contained in a statement issued by Mr. Tunde […]
Supreme Court upturns Dariye’s sentence
The Supreme Court has revoked a sentence on criminal misappropriation charge slammed against former Plateau State Governor, Joshua Dariye. Following the judgment of the Court of Appeal, Abuja, which convicted him and sentenced him to 10 years for diverting public funds estimated at N1.162 billion while he was the governor, Dariye filed an appeal […]
Fr. Mbaka’s not a true man of God – APC chieftain
Johnchuks Onuanyim, Abuja For asking President Muhammadu Buhari to resign or be impeached by the National Assembly, a chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC) and former Deputy National Publicity Secretary of the party, Yekini Nabena, has espoused that the Spiritual Director of Adoration Ministry, Rev Fr. Ejike Mbaka is not a true man […]
