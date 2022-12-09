News

Banditry, communal crisis claim 807 members in Kaduna –ECWA alleges

Chairman, ECWA Kasuwan Magani District Church Council (DCC), in Kaduna Rev. Timothy Maigida, has disclosed that at least 807 of his members has been killed through banditry and communal crisis in the last six years in Kajuru local government area of the state. Addressing a press conference yesterday in Kaduna, the ECWA chairman said plans had been concluded to hold a sober reflection service in honour of those that have been killed and those in captivity.

 

