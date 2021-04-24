Banditry: Decomposed body of RSM recovered in Niger

Three days after armed bandits attack the military camp in Zagzaga community, Munya Local Government of Niger State, the body of the Regimental Sergeant Major (RSM) declared missing on Wednesday has been found.

The body was found bloated in the bush close to the military camp on Friday afternoon by a search team.

It would be recalled that bandits, numbering about 60, on Wednesday morning had invaded a military camp.

The bandits engaged the soldiers in a gun battle for about two hours which led to many injuries on the part of the bandits and as at that time no soldier was said to have been killed but the RSM was declared missing.

The youths in the community had alerted the Artillery Brigade in Minna when the body was discovered and the Brigade has evacuated the body.

The Army is yet to make any official statement about the attack on the camp.

