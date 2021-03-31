News

Banditry: Ekiti elders urge FG to support security initiatives

Posted on Author Adewumi Ademiju Comment(0)

Ekiti Council of Elders (ECE) yesterday called on the Federal Government to give adequate support to the state government on various initiatives adopted on the protection of people’s lives and property. The elders also enjoined governors of the South-West on immediate deportation of illegal entrants living in the zone.

They urged governments in Yoruba land to enforce laws prohibiting open and night grazing as part of ways to secure the zone. The submission was part of the communiqué on the state of affairs of the nation issued in AdoEkitiafteranextra-ordinary extended meeting of the elders signed by its Chairman, Prof. Joseph Oluwasanmi and the Secretary, Elder Niyi Ajibulu. The ECE urged the state governments to explore all means to secure the land and that “the initiative of states governments at securing their people should be appreciated by the Federal Government.”

Our Reporters

