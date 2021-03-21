News

Banditry, electoral violence, plots to truncate democracy, break up Nigeria – PDP

Posted on Author Onyekachi Eze, Abuja Comment(0)

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) said Saturday’s attack on Benue State Governor, Samuel Ortom and the electoral violence that disrupted the Ekiti 1 state constituency election were calculated attempts to derail the nation’s democracy and break up the country.

 

PDP in a statement by its National Publicity Secretary, Kola Ologbondiyan, however, blamed the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) for the attacks.
The party noted that APC allegedly resorted to these measures out of fear that it might lose the 2023 general election.

 

It expressed concern that the ruling party has not reacted to the assassination attempt on Benue State governor by bandits, “who were reported as killer herdsmen,” as well as the violence in Ekiti State that resulted in the death of two civilians and a police officer.

 

This, PDP alleged, “only goes to show that the APC is all out to derail our democracy just because they have been rejected by Nigerians.

 

“Our party holds that such disposition in the face an assassination attempt on a democratically elected governor by bandits as well as killing of innocent Nigerians and a law enforcement officer by suspected APC thugs, amounts to endorsing acts of violence and assault against our democratic order, sovereignty and corporate existence as a nation.”

 

