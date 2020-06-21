Banditry: End killings in North, El-Zakzaky’s followers tell FG

F

ollowers of the detained Islamic scholar, Sheikh Ibrahim El-Zakzaky in Niger State yesterday took to the streets of Minna, the state capital, to protest the continuous killings of Nigerians in northern parts of the country by armed bandits.

The Islamic Movement in Nigeria (IMN), also did not forget to remind President Muhammadu Buhari of the illegal detention of their leader.

The protesters and members of IMN started from the Minna Central Mosque through major streets in the town carrying placards with inscriptions as ‘End the killings in the Northern part of Nigeria now’; ‘Sack Service Chiefs now’; ‘Free El-Zakzaky’; ‘Enough of the Illegal Detention of Our Leader’; and ‘Obey Court Order on The Release of El-Zakzaky’, among others.

Leader of the movement in the State, Ahmad Ibrahim Khalil, who was represented by Muhammadu Bello, said: “We are protesting against the killings in the northern parts of Nigeria by armed bandits. The Federal Government must end it now before it’s too late.

“Also, the Service Chiefs need to be changed and new ones be appointed. We suspended our protests ever since the COVID-19 (coronavirus) pandemic, but now we believe it’s time to take action.”

He added that members would continue periodic peaceful protests across major towns until the Federal Government released their leader.

