Metro & Crime

Banditry: Etsu Nupe invites Village, District Heads over kidnappings

Posted on Author Daniel Atori, Minna Comment(0)

Metro (pix: Alhaji Yahaya Abubakar)

Banditry: Etsu Nupe invites Village, Fistrict Heads over kidnappings

Daniel Atori, Minna

Following the upswing in banditry attacks in parts of Niger State, the Etsu Nupe and Chairman of Niger State Council Traditional Rulers, Alhaji Yahaya Abubakar has called for an emergency meeting of districts and village heads over the kidnap of five persons in Batatti, Lavun Local Government Area of the state by bandits.
The bandits, numbering 10, had on Friday at 8pm stormed Batatti, kidnapped their victims and injured many others.
New Telegraph learnt that the bandits are currently demanding the sum of N50 million as ramsons on the five victims in their possession as other valuables including laptops and handsets were also carted away.
An eyewitness said that the bandits also operated in the shop of one Kolade Olushoshola at Batatti and other shops along Bida-Mokwa road high way.
Among those that sustained injuries during the attack was one Zacharia who was at the shop to purchase a recharge card.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
Metro & Crime

Do background checks on personnel before recruitment, group tells security agencies

Posted on Author Reporter

  Pauline Onyibe, Yenagoa A group, known as Leadership Initiative for Transformation and Empowerment, Lite-Africa, has called on security agencies to endeavour to undertake adequate background checks of potential officers during the enlistment and recruitment process into their various security agencies. The group said that the security agencies should give their operatives adequate human rights’ […]
Metro & Crime

Three Nigerians set new criminal record in Ireland

Posted on Author Reporter

  While many Nigerians in diaspora have in recent times been setting good records, these ones are breaking criminal barrier. The men, Rasak Sanni Sadu, Omawale Olamide Owalabi and Samson Ajayi are the first people in the history of Ireland to be charged over alleged romance scam, reports TMZ Naija. All originally from Nigeria and […]
Metro & Crime

COVID-19: 2,106 confirmed, 1,080 discharged, 22 dead in Oyo – Makinde

Posted on Author Sola Adeyemo, Ibadan

Governor Seyi Makinde of Oyo State Sunday declared that the state has recorded 2,106 confirmed cases of COVID-19 infections, while 1,080 who tested negative have been discharged. While disclosing this on his Twitter handle, the governor said that out of the number,  22 people have so far died. He wrote: “Sixty-five confirmed COVID-19 cases received […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica