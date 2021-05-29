Metro (pix: Alhaji Yahaya Abubakar)

Banditry: Etsu Nupe invites Village, Fistrict Heads over kidnappings

Daniel Atori, Minna

Following the upswing in banditry attacks in parts of Niger State, the Etsu Nupe and Chairman of Niger State Council Traditional Rulers, Alhaji Yahaya Abubakar has called for an emergency meeting of districts and village heads over the kidnap of five persons in Batatti, Lavun Local Government Area of the state by bandits.

The bandits, numbering 10, had on Friday at 8pm stormed Batatti, kidnapped their victims and injured many others.

New Telegraph learnt that the bandits are currently demanding the sum of N50 million as ramsons on the five victims in their possession as other valuables including laptops and handsets were also carted away.

An eyewitness said that the bandits also operated in the shop of one Kolade Olushoshola at Batatti and other shops along Bida-Mokwa road high way.

Among those that sustained injuries during the attack was one Zacharia who was at the shop to purchase a recharge card.

