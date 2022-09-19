Banditry: Four killed, 8 injured, dozens kidnapped in Niger community

Bandits numbering over 100 in the early hours of Monday attacked Fapo village of Lapai Local Government Area of Niger State killing four persons and leaving eight others critically injured.

The bandits, who stormed the village shooting sporadically, abducted 15 persons.

One of the villagers, who spoke to our Correspondent said that over 100 armed men stormed the village shooting sporadically.

Accordingly, he said: “We have never experienced such an attack before now, the attack was scary considering the numbers of death and those injured.”

He further called on the governments and security agencies to rise up to their responsibility in securing their lives and properties to avoid the future.

When contacted, the Police Public Relations Officer Wasiu Abiodun said the Police tactical teams have been deployed to the area to rescue the abducted victims and arrest the assailants.