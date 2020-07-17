Banditry: Group warns sponsors, promoters of insecurity to desist or be exposed

The Northern Security Crusaders (NSC) have warned sponsors and promoters of banditry in the North-West to desist from the act or risk being named and shamed.

The group also saluted the Chief of Army Staff (COAS), Lt. General Tukur Buratai for once again raising up to the occasion with an aggresive approach despite conspiracy from some high-ranking Nigerians.

Scores of bandits have been killed while many others captured barely two weeks since the ‘Operation Sahel Sanity’ was launched in Katsina.

However, the Northern Security Crusaders believe some prominent politicians are already frustrating the efforts of the troops.

In a statement signed by its Director of Media and Strategy, Abubakar Usman, on Friday, the group warned these promoters and sponsors of insecurity to quit their nefarious activities or face the consequences.



Amidst the blackmail, NSC hailed the COAS’ impactful leadership which it said has led to the successes of the various military operations across the country, most recently in the North-West.

While expressing total support for the troops, NSC called on all patriotic citizens to do likewise in their quest to address politically motivated acts of criminalities.

The statement reads in part: “We wish to call on the politicians and sponsors of banditry in North West Nigeria to desist from their nefarious activities and know that the citizens of Nigeria are united behind the Nigerian Army and other security agencies to defeat the menace of banditry and other acts of criminalities.

“This position of ours is hinged on the fact that the efforts of the Nigerian Military have been outstanding despite the various conspiracies against the success of the campaign of ridding Nigeria of criminal elements.

“We are aware of the various innovations introduced by the Nigerian Army in its operations in North-East Nigeria such as the Super Camp Strategy, Operation Safe Corridor, and most recently Operation Sahel Sanity to eliminate banditry in Katsina, Zamfara, Kaduna, Kebbi, Sokoto and Niger States.”

