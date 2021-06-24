Banditry: Gumi trying to denigrate Military – Army

The Nigerian Army has debunked allegations of collusion with suspected bandits by Sheikh Abubakar Gumi, accusing the Islamic scholar of embarking on a mission to denigrate the military and undermine troops’ patriotism. In an interview session with a national television, Gumi had alleged collusion between security operatives and bandits, referring to the crime as “business”. But the Army, in a statement, Wednesday, by its spokesperson, Brig-Gen. Onyema Nwachukwu, described the allegation as “sweeping”, insisting that the Armed Forces of Nigeria (AFN) remained the symbol of national unity.

While assuring that the military will not abdicate its constitutional mandate under any guise whatsoever, it nonetheless, assured of its zero-tolerance to professional misconduct by personnel. “The Nigerian Army has just been alerted to a submission by Sheikh Ahmad Abubakar Gumi when he featured on ARISE TV Morning Show on Wednesday, 23 June 2021 alleging that the Nigerian Military is colluding with marauding bandits who have been responsible for various crimes and atrocities against Nigerians and the Nigerian state.

“The Nigerian Army (NA) wishes to state that contrary to Sheik Gumi’s claims, the NA remains a bona fide symbol of national unity that has conducted its constitutional responsibilities in the most professional manner in line with global best practices of adherence to the rules of engagement and protection of the fundamental human rights of the citizenry.

“The sweeping allegation peddled by the scholar is not only sad and unfortunate, but a calculated attempt to denigrate the Nigerian military and undermine the sacrifices of our patriotic troops, who are working tirelessly to restore peace and stability across the country. It is essential to remind ourselves that these same military, being accused of connivance, are the ones who recently put their lives on the line to rescue abductees of the Government Secondary School, Birnin Yawuri from kidnappers,” the Army said.

