Banditry: Katsina residents take refuge in state capital

As a way to escape from the bandits’ incessant attacks on their villages, residents of the nine Local Government Areas mostly affected by the attacks have relocated to the Katsina metropolis.

However, it is not yet Uhuru for many of them who have escaped the attacks of the bandits as they are confronted with hunger. In separate interviews, some of the displaced victims who spoke with Sunday Telegraph have called on the State government to come to their aid as they are confronted with fresh difficulties.

As a remedy, some of them have taken over abandoned buildings within the metropolis, while others are sheltered by their relations.

A septuagenarian, Malam Audu Bala of Garkudi village, Jibia Local Government Area, who fled to Katsina said he has to rent a house in the state capital.

Mallam Bala disclosed that he had to flee for his life because his villages was attacked more than six times by the bandits and he escaped death by the whiskers the last time the sons of perdition visited, He said: I barely escaped being killed as three of my neighbours were killed. They left with a number of people.

They were released after their family members paid ransom. They returned to kidnap three other women, but the youths went after them and repelled the attack. They reinforced and came back, killed one of the three they kidnapped earlier.”

He continued: “Life in the city is difficult, I can hardly eat three times in a day unlike when I was in the village where food was not a problem. Government should please do something about this insecurity to enable us live our normal lives.”

Speaking in the same vein, Malam Rabi Mamman of Yadakore village said her children have stopped attending school as feeding is now the problem they have to contend with.

She said: “The children and I have resorted to begging in order to enable us get something to eat.”

Another woman by name Halima Musa Gidan of Inji village said after bandits had carted away their animals he ran to some of her relations in Katsina where she was given a house to stay, but feeding is a serious source of concern for her and her children and the issue of her children going to school is the last thing on her mind.

For Hajia Saadatu Musa of Jaja village she said she is alone as her husband was killed along with their only son Shuaibu but for her to survive it was very difficult. She said on Thursday she learnt bandits attacked their village again and rustled people’s animals

