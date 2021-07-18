News

Banditry: Katsina residents take refuge in state capital

Posted on Author Ahmed Sani Katsina Comment(0)

As a way to escape from the bandits’ incessant attacks on their villages, residents of the nine Local Government Areas mostly affected by the attacks have relocated to the Katsina metropolis.

 

However, it is not yet Uhuru for many of them who have escaped the attacks of the bandits as they are confronted with hunger. In separate interviews, some of the displaced victims who spoke with Sunday Telegraph have called on the State government to come to their aid as they are confronted with fresh difficulties.

 

As a remedy, some of them have taken over abandoned buildings within the metropolis, while others are sheltered by their relations.

 

A septuagenarian, Malam Audu Bala of Garkudi village, Jibia Local Government Area, who fled to Katsina said he has to rent a house in the state capital.

 

Mallam Bala disclosed that he had to flee for his life because his villages was attacked more than six times by the bandits and he escaped death by the whiskers the last time the sons of perdition visited, He said: I barely escaped being killed as three of my neighbours were killed. They left with a number of people.

 

They were released after their family members paid ransom. They returned to kidnap three other women, but the youths went after them and repelled the attack. They reinforced and came back, killed one of the three they kidnapped earlier.”

 

He continued: “Life in the city is difficult, I can hardly eat three times in a day unlike when I was in the village where food was not a problem. Government should please do something about this insecurity to enable us live our normal lives.”

 

Speaking in the same vein, Malam Rabi Mamman of Yadakore village said her children have stopped attending school as feeding is now the problem they have to contend with.

 

She said: “The children and I have resorted to begging in order to enable us get something to eat.”

 

Another woman by name Halima Musa Gidan of Inji village said after bandits had carted away their animals he ran to some of her relations in Katsina where she was given a house to stay, but feeding is a serious source of concern for her and her children and the issue of her children going to school is the last thing on her mind.

 

For Hajia Saadatu Musa of Jaja village she said she is alone as her husband was killed along with their only son Shuaibu but for her to survive it was very difficult. She said on Thursday she learnt bandits attacked their village again and rustled people’s animals

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Correspondent
https://www.newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
News

Judicial panel: Lawyer faults commission for striking out murder case

Posted on Author Emmanuel Masha

The Rivers State Commission of Inquiry of Police Brutality that looks into the alleged violation of the rights of citizens by officers, and men of the Nigeria Police has been faulted by a counsel, Higher Kings, representing the Nigerian Bar Association (NBA) at the panel for striking out a murder petition brought before it. Kings, […]
News

55 female students test positive for COVID-19 in Ghana

Posted on Author Reporter

  Fifty-five students of the Accra Girls Senior High School have tested positive for COVID-19, a joint statement by the Ghana Health Service and Ghana Education Service has announced. The cases were recorded after 314 persons including students and staff of the school were tested. 259 persons, however, tested negative, reports broadcastghana.net. The statement noted […]
News Top Stories

President: We’ll prosecute indicted SARS’ operatives

Posted on Author Lawrence Olaoye

President Muhammadu Buhari has declared that the disbandment of the Special Anti-Robbery Squad (SARS) by the government was the beginning of an extensive reform in the Nigerian Police Force.   The President, who gave this assurance yesterday at the launch of the Presidential Youth Empowerment Scheme (P-YES), aimed at creating 774,000 jobs across the Local […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica