Education

Banditry: Katsina to open only day schools

Posted on Author Ahmed Sani, Katsina  Comment(0)

Katsina State government has announced re-opening of day schools only, from Monday, January 25 and that affects both private and public schools across the state.

A circular quoting the Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Education, Musa Abdu Dankama and made available to newsmen in Katsina, further stated that each school will only be allowed to resume their academic activities subject to the compulsory formation of School Security Committees comprising of eight members with members drawn from security personnel, traditional, religious leaders and other stakeholders.
He said: “The resumption of Primary and Day Secondary Schools is on 25th January 2021 and the resumption for each school activity is subject to the compulsory formation of a School Security Committee which shall comprise: Parents/Teachers Association Chairman (PTA), School-Based Management Committee (SBMC) Chairman with the School Management expected to provide the Secretary to the Committee.”
The Security Committee of each school must be inaugurated before the resumption date, he stated.
The schools’ Principals and Head Teachers were further warned to ensure strict observation of extant COVID-19 protocols and compliance by both staff and students.

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

