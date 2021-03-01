Banditry, kidnapping: Civil society groups urge probe of past govts in Zamfara

A coalition of 16 Civil Society Organisations yesterday blamed the insecurity, especially armed banditry and kidnapping in Zamfara, North-West part of the country, on corruption by previous administrations.

Addressing a press conference in Lagos, the coalition expressed dismay over the insecurity in the state, saying this posed a threat to the nation at large. Executive Director, Centre for Public Accountability, Comrade Olufemi Lawson, who addressed the briefing called on the new EFCC Chairman, Abdulrasheed Bawa, to beam searchlight on activities of past governments in Zamfara State.

He said: “As we gather here today, we are all are aware of the heightened threat of insecurity, occasioned by the activities of armed bandits particularly in the northwest of our country, the recent being Thursday’s abduction of about 317 schoolgirls in Zamfara.

“We are sad that the issue of insecurity in Nigeria is becoming a threat to everyone and we must not fold our arms while some elected public officials deprive us of the basic needs because of their irresponsibility.

“Our Coalition, a conglomerate of 16 frontline Civil Society organisations, is aghast by the monumental fraud allegedly perpetrated by the former governor of Zamfara State, Abdulaziz Yari, while in saddle as the Executive governor of Zamfara State, between 2011 and 2019

Like this: Like Loading...