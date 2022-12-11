Banditry, kidnapping: Nigeria military achieves much despite challenges –Magashi

The Defense Minister, Major – General Bashir Magashi (rtd), has said that with the high quality of modern weaponry and heavy morale booster the Nigeria Military received overtime, they have seriously reduced the level of Insecurities bedeviling the Nation.

General Magashi said no matter what some people would say and continue to say, the Nation’s military are living up to the expectations and are doing serious jobs in ensuring a peaceful Nigeria devoid of criminalities.

Speaking, weekend, during the Defense Industry Corporation of Nigeria (DICON)’s , display of the Nation’s Armaments at the ongoing Kano International Trade Fair, said: “Today the Corporation is making progress in manufacturing of the required weaponry for the nation and they are even at the verge of producing new weapons today.

“The Armed Forces today have given the opportunity with the best Weapons, best Kits, and the needed motivation which was anchored by President Buhari’s ability to see to our needs encouraging us to do the needful, I think so far we have done our best even though some people are still criticizing, but with the synergy we have soon we will see to the end of the War”.

Talking about the 2023, General Bashir Magashi, said the Nigeria Military are well prepared like any other institution and they are going to limit their roles within the ambit of their Constitutional provisions.

