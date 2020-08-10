News

Banditry: Nasarawa monarch urges govt to adopt new strategies

Posted on Author Cheke Emmanuel, LAFIA

A first class traditional ruler in Nasarawa State, the Ohimege  Opanda, Alhaji Usman Abdullahi, has called on both federal and state governments to adopt new strategies in tackling banditry and other violent crimes in the society.

 

He made the call while speaking with newsmen in his palace in Umaisha, Toto Local Government Area of the state, saying that adopting new strateges would no doubt address the current security challenges facing the country and the state.

 

He said the call became imperative considering the incessant activities of bandits that had claimed many lives, property and had stunted development and progress in the nation.

 

The monarch said: “First and for most, I want to express my appreciation to his Excellency, Engineer Abdullahi Sule, for his efforts in tackling insecurity in this area and the state at large.

 

“He has really shown concern about what is happening here. You can see we have military men around and we even have riot police around to help us maintain peace in this area.

 

“President Buhari is also doing a lot in this aspect of insecurity, the security agents are not relenting, therefore, I’m making a case for a renewed strategy. “I know that government is trying its best, but I want them to do more in tackling banditry and other forms of insecurity, otherwise people will run away from this area.

 

 

