Banditry: Nasarawa Police vow to check infiltration by criminals

Barring any unforeseen circumstance, the Nasarawa State Police Command say it has taken proactive steps aimed at preventing the infiltration of criminals into the State. The police said it has also taken measures to reduce pockets of incidents of crime in Akwanga, Wamba and Nasarawa Eggon Local Government Areas of the state.

The Commissioner of Police, CP Adesina Soyemi made the disclosure when he played host to traditional rulers, Fulani elders/Ardos and various stakeholders from Akwanga, Wamba and Nasarawa Eggon Local Government Areas of the state during a meeting at the Command’s headquarters yesterday in Lafia, the state capital.

While welcoming the stakeholders to the meeting, the Commissioner of Police said, pockets of crimes and criminalities being perpetrated in the three local government areas are done by people within or in collaboration with them, he then called on traditional rulers to cooperate and work in synergy with the Police and bring out their subjects who are collaborating with criminals to cause havoc in the state.

Responding, the Chun Mada, Mr. Samson Gamuyare appreciated the Commissioner of Police for calling the meeting, describing the meeting as timely and apt. He attributed the crimes in the society to conspiracy within and assured the Nasarawa State Police Command of the continuous support and collaboration of all traditional rulers in the three local governments and the state in general.

A press statement signed by the command’s Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), Ramhan Nansel and made available to crime reporters said the meeting unanimously resolved that the Fulanis and other locals will be involved in the fight against criminals in the three local government areas and the state in general. It assured of more deployment of security personnel and surveillance to frustrate the infiltration of fleeing criminals into the state, while resident criminals will be decisively dealt with and the rejigging of Akwanga, Gudi, Wamba and Nasarawa Eggon Divisions for greater efficiency.

Present at the meeting included the Commissioner of Police, Deputy Commissioners of Police in charge of Finance and Administration and Deputy Commissioner of Police in charge of Operations, Divisional Police Officers of Akwanga and Nasarawa Eggon, Chun Mada, Arren Eggon Eru, Chun Nku, Chun ga, Sagarin Iga, Fulani elders/ Ardos, District and village heads.

