Banditry: NASS lauds army operations in North West

The leadership of the Senate and House of Representatives Committees on Army have lauded the effort of Nigerian Army in curtailing banditry and other security challenges in the North West.

The Chairmen, Senate and House Committee, Sen. Ali Ndume and Mr Abdulrazak Namdas, gave the commendation during their visit to the Special Army Super Camp in Faskari on Saturday.

The duo visited the troops of Operation Sahel Sanity with a view to ascertain the level of successes of the operation since its launched on July 6 by the Chief of Army Staff, Lt.-Gen. Tukur Buratai.

Ndume said that he had observed that farmers had returned to their farms in many parts of the region following the renewed effort of the military against the scourge of banditry.

He added that herdsmen had also been able to rear their cattle in many locations, adding that it was indicative of successes of Operation Sahel Sanity.

