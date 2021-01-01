Banditry: Northern Patriots applaud Buratai, Nigerian Army’s Sahel Sanity for commitment to peace in the North-West

The Coalition of Northern Patriots (CNP) has hailed the Chief of Army Staff (COAS), Lt. Gen. T.Y Buratai for the success of the Nigerian Army’s Operation Sahel Sanity.

In a New Year message signed by its President, Nuruddeen Dodo, on Friday, the coalition said the COAS and his troops’ commitment to restoring peace have drastically reduced crime and criminalities in the North-West.

First launched in July last year in Faskari, Katsina State, Lt. Gen. Buratai vowed that the military exercise would comprehensively tackle banditry, kidnapping and cattle rustling in the region.

In September, the operation was extended to the North-Central region to ensure peace in all parts of the country.

And according to the coalition, the exercise has so far yielded positive fruits, bringing about the much-needed peace and tranquillity in the region by engaging criminal elements in ways too numerous to mention.

After considering the feat recorded, the group expressed confidence that the other regions will soon experience the same.

The CNP, however, called on all well-meaning Nigerians to extend support to the Nigerian Army’s operations in its bid to make Nigeria safe and secure for all.

Read the full statement below:

Thank you.

