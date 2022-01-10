Banditry: Over 10,000 victims rendered homeless in Zamfara – FG

The Federal Government through the Minister of Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management and Social Development, Sadiya Umar Farouq, has said more than 10,000 victims have been rendered homeless after their homes were razed by bandits while scores are still missing. The minister made the statement following the invasion of five communities and killing of over 200 people in Anka and Bukkuyum local government areas of the state. “More than 10,000 victims have also been rendered homeless after their homes were razed by the bandits while scores are still missing.” More than 500 bandits on mo-

torcycles reportedly attacked five villages and razed their homes after killing over 200 people. “This is horrific and tragic. Over 200 persons were buried on Saturday due to the invasion by bandits. We are very saddened by this incessant invasion and killings by bandits and we are also worried about the displaced persons who are fleeing in their hundreds from their communities, especially the women and children. “We sympathise with the government and people of Zamfara State in this trying period and condole with the families of the dead. We pray for the repose of their souls and that peace return to the state as soon as possible,” she said. Umar Farouq also directed that relief materials be sent to Internally Displaced persons in the state to cushion the effects of the sudden displacement.

