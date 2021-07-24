Metro & Crime

Banditry: Police foil attack, rescue 8 victims in Katsina

The Katsina State Police Command says it has foiled bandits attack at Kabobi village in Batsari Local Government Area of the state.

The Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO) in the state, Gambo Isah, revealed this in a statement issued on Friday in Katsina.

He said: “On Friday, July 23, 2021, at about 14:30hrs, bandits in their numbers, on motorbikes, armed with AK 47 rifles, blocked Jibia-Batsari road, exactly at Kabobi village, Batsari LGA.

“The hoodlums attacked and kidnapped all the occupants of a motor vehicle, Volkswagen Passat Wagon, and whisked them away into the forest.

“On receipt of the report, DPO Batsari led teams of Operation Puff Adder and ‘Sharan Daji’ to the area and engaged them into a gun duel and successfully rescued eight of the victims.

“Those rescued include a 70-year-old man, 13-year-old girl, three 12 year old girls, all from Garin Inu village, Batsari LGA of Katsina State.

“Another 20-year-old girl, and her two children, all from Turaku Quarters in Batsari LGA of Katsina state,” Isah confirmed to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN).

He explained that search parties are still combing the area with a view of arresting the fleeing bandits and to rescue the remaining three persons as investigation is ongoing.

