Banditry: Protesters block Kaduna-Abuja road over incessant attacks

Posted on Author Baba Negedu Kaduna

…bandits invade village head’s house

 

Worried by the unabated abductions in their community, residents of Anguwar Magaji in Chikun Local Government Area of Kaduna State yesterday blocked the busy Kaduna-Abuja highway to protest the activities of the bandits in their community.
The members of the community were especially surprised by the latest attacks where the gunmen invaded the community and headed straight to the home of the village head and made away with many of the family members.
The bandits were also reported to have killed a 13-year-old girl during the raid on the community.
A member of the community, who was also part of the protest, blamed the security agencies for not coming to their aid when the need arises.
He said: “What are the security agencies doing to stop these incessant kidnappings and attacks going on around Kakau area here? They are doing nothing

“There is hardly, a night that passes by without one or some persons being kidnapped. Every night, gunshots are being heard all around the area and in the morning, we would be told that bandits have kidnapped persons. Then, the people will begin to look for ransome to pay.
“But now that we are now protesting, we have truckloads of security personnel in that area. Why can’t they take proactive and preventive measures? Where were they when the kidnappers were carrying people away?
Meanwhile, thousands of travelers were left stranded on the road due to the protest. Many of the protesters mainly women also came out half clothed.
Another member of the Anguwar Magaji community disclosed that the protest was to draw the attention of the government to the constant attacks on their community by bandits.
He said the problem started on the farms, saying that even though it was rainy season, only few people could venture into their farms. “People only farm now close to the house. Many people are afraid of going to the far. Now even the house is not safe. They come almost on a daily basis.”
He said: “We cannot go to our farms and yet, they will follow us to our homes to abduct us for ransom. For how long can we continue to pay ransome?
“All we are saying is that, we want security or we should be allowed to protect ourselves against the bandits.”
The security operatives were later drafted to the area to help in bringing the situation to an amicable end and allow travelers to continue their journey.

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

