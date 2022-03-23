Banditry: Senate urges security agencies to adopt proactive measures

The Senate, Tuesday, urged security agencies to be proactive in the fight against insurgency, banditry and terrorism to preventlossof livesand property in the country.

The apex legislative Assembly gave the urge following a point of order raised by the Deputy Senate Whip, Senator Aliyu Sabi, representing Niger North Senatorial District.

Rising on Order 42, Senator Sabi, drew the attention of the Senate to the recent onslaught by bandits in his Senatorial District. He lamented that the bandits, who came in large number from Zamfara State, attacked a Police Station at Nasko town in Magama Local Government Area of Niger State.

According to him, the Divisional Police Officer, some policemenandresidentswere killed by the bandits during the attack on the town. Inhisremarks, theDeputy President of the Senate, Ovie Omo-Agege, commended the swift intervention of security agencies.

He, however, urged them to adopt a proactive approach to protect citizens against the criminal activities of insurgents, kidnappers and terrorists. “From your personal explanation, it is clear that they’ve done their best, we are not unmindful of that.

They were able to come back with a reprisal to take them out. “We would have wished that they took a proactive action, and not an action coming after lives have been lost.

“Be that as it may, we will continue to encourage security agencies to do all they can to police as much of our territory, especially in Niger State, which is about one of the largest land mass we have in this country.”

TheSenate, thereafter, held a minute silence to mourn those killed by the bandits in Magama Local Government Area of Niger State

