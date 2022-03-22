News

Banditry: Senate urges security agencies to adopt proactive measures 

Posted on Author Chukwu David, Abuja Comment(0)

The Senate, Tuesday, urged security agencies to be proactive in the fight against insurgency, banditry and terrorism to prevent loss of lives and property in the country.

The apex legislative Assembly gave the urge following a point of order raised by the Deputy Senate Whip, Senator Aliyu Sabi, representing Niger North Senatorial District.

Rising on Order 42, Senator Sabi, drew the attention of the Senate to the recent onslaught by bandits in his Senatorial District.

He lamented that the bandits, who came in large number from Zamfara State, attacked a Police Station at Nasko town in Magama Local Government Area of Niger State.

According to him, the Divisional Police Officer, some policemen and residents were killed by the bandits during the attack on the town.

In his remarks, the Deputy President of the Senate, Ovie Omo-Agege, commended the swift intervention of security agencies.

He, however, urged them to adopt a proactive approach to protect citizens against the criminal activities of insurgents, kidnappers and terrorists.

“From your personal explanation, it is clear that they’ve done their best, we are not unmindful of that.They were able to come back with a reprisal to take them out.

“We would have wished that they took a proactive action, and not an action coming after lives have been lost.

“Be that as it may, we will continue to encourage security agencies to do all they can to police as much of our territory, especially in Niger State, which is about one of the largest land mass we have in this country.”

 

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

