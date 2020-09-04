Metro & Crime

Banditry: Senator Musa begs FG to rescue constituency in Niger

The Senator representing Niger East Senatorial District, Mohammed Sani Musa has condemned the recent attack on communities in Kagara in Rafi Local Government Area by armed bandits on Wednesday.

While condemning the attack, the Senator called on the Federal Government to act quickly and save his constituency from the hands of men of the underworld.

The bandits had attached various communities killing dozens, abduction over 30 persons and leaving several others injured.

Senator Musa, in a statement he signed, described the attack on the First Bank in the area and on innocent members of his constituency as rather unfortunate.

While commiserating with victims of the attack, he said: “My deepest respect and admiration to the Emir of Kagara, His Royal Highness Alhaji Abubakar Salihu and the strong Kagara community for their resilient response to the recent senseless banditry attack.”

The lawmaker, however, reiterated the call for the Federal Government to strengthen security in Niger State, particularly in areas where bandits have been terrorising.

Senator Musa urged the security operatives in the state including members of the vigilante group not to relent in their selfless sacrifice towards restoring peace in the state.

“I would like to express my deep condolences to the families of the victims of this senseless attack. The heroism of the Police officers is indeed something commendable,” he said.

