Banditry: Sokoto doles out N8m to widows of 4 deceased Police officers

Posted on Author Umar Abdullahi, Sokoto

The Sokoto State Police Command has donated N8 million to the families of four police officers killed in the recent bandits attacked in Sabon Birni Local Government Area of the state.
The State Commissioner of Police, CP Mohammed Usaini Gumel disclosed this to newsmen at the end of the year 2023 conference with Police Tactical and Operational Commanders of the Sokoto State Police Command, held at the Police Officers Mess, Sokoto on Thursday.
“I received the confirmed today that the corpses of the four police offices killed in the recent bandits attacked in Sabon Birni area have been taken to their families with the support of the state government,” he said.
According to him ambulances were provided to convey the corpses of the deceased to their families for burial.
He said that N2 million was given to each of the families of the four late officers courtesy of the Sokoto State Government.

 

