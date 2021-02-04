Metro & Crime

Banditry: ‘Stop the carnage in Niger’ – Sen. Musa begs FG

…wants military base established in troubled zone

The lawmaker representing Niger East Senatorial District in Niger State, Senator Mohammed Sani Musa has again called on the President Muhammadu Buhari-led Federal Government to establish a military base at Alawa in Shiroro Local Government Area of the state to stem the tide of banditry in the area.

Senator Sani Musa, who is also Chairman Senate Committee on Senate Services, bemoaned the spate of killings in Niger East in recent times, saying the Federal Government must stop the carnage.

Senator Sani Musa, in a statement he signed and issued to journalists on Wednesday, expressed concern that despite previous calls made by himself and other stakeholders on the need for the federal government to establish a military base in the area, not much has been done, and that lives were still being wasted on a daily basis.

Senator Musa was reacting to the attacks on Monday and Tuesday morning at Kurebe, Sabon-Gida, Sararai and Rafin Kanya communities, all in Shiroro Local Government, where bandits killed at least 21 persons and abducted at least another 40 persons.

According to eyewitnesses, the attackers, numbering over 300 and riding on motorcycles, stormed the communities and started shooting sporadically, and in the process killed 21 persons and injured many others.

“For the umpteenth time, I appeal to our amiable leader, President Muhammadu Buhari to please come to the aid of the people of Niger East. The carnage is way too much. The President should as a matter of urgency and importance order the military to establish a base at Alawa axis of the area. The Alawa forest in the area harbours criminal elements. But, if the military establishes their base there, it will scare off the bandits,” Senator Musa explained.

He condemned Monday’s attack describing it as a barbaric and demonic act which must be stopped by all means possible.

