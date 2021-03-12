Banditry: The Zamfara ultimatum

The Governor of Zamfara State, Bello Matawalle, has given bandits a queer order. He wants them to surrender their weapons and embrace the state’s peace initiative within two months. Well, just who does Matawalle think he is? Some kind of godfather giving marching orders to his consiglieri to shape people in or shape them out? Or a sheriff in a spaghetti western stepping into the town pup and declaring that all drifters and gangsters should take a ride because law enforcement on a stricter level was imminent?

Think about that! But Matawalle draws his strength from President Muhammadu Buhari. According to him, “The president has agreed to a timeframe within which the recalcitrant bandits should accept our peace truce and surrender their weapons to the government…As a further push to bring to an end the activities of the recalcitrant bandits so as to bring lasting peace to the state, the recalcitrant bandits have been given two months from today within which to embrace the peace process and surrender their weapons to the government.”

I believe that you simply had to read this disastrous treatise in order to disbelieve your eyes. The government has become so helpless that it has resorted to issuing ultimatums to the scum of the earth. But what makes him think that bandits (highway and armed robbers, thieves, crooks, sharks, rogues, gangsters, kidnappers, etc.) would drop their evil lifestyle of crime and take to his peace initiatives? As the Head of State of Nigeria, the petty thief, Sani Abacha, translated into a one-man crime syndicate.

The proof and evidence that it is easier for a Aki and Paupau to play professional basketball than for a thief to change his ways. There is an old Akwa Ibom proverb that drunkenness cannot stop a thief from stealing. But Matawalle may have a point because of his experiences. In the course of his political career, Matawalle may have dealt with, come across and negotiated with so many bandits in agbada and English suit that he believes that all bandits are the same and have different faces so that you could tell them apart. He is right on that score. Actually, there are three kinds of bandits in Nigeria: robbers, thugs and career politicians.

The robbers rob with guns on the highways and in homes. The thugs beat people up for a fee and draw their income from politicians. The politicians steal with their pens and use the thugs for dirty jobs. The problem has never been with professionals in politics, but with so-called professional and career politicians. Whenever you ask a man what he does for a living, and he says that he is a career or professional politician, know that you have had the unenviable distinction of meeting a political bandit.

Dealing with such men is likely to give you the impression that you could talk to all bandits to lay down their arms and meet your ultimatum. Because such men pander to ultimatums in order to remain relevant. But their cousins, the robbers, do not understand what such language – they live by their guns and only surrender to guns. Still, the ultimatum would have been a simple matter, but the snack is that bandits, like people who play Ludo, do not have professional or registered associations.

Even political bandits only meet once in a while, but in the company of the more dignified professionals in politics who may forbid them from discussing crime. It is desperate, but futile, action by the governor. The two-month ultimatum for bandits is coming two weeks after the abduction of more than 200 students from Government Girls Secondary School, Jangebe, on February 26. The girls were released after spending days in the custody of their abductors. You guessed right, money exchanged hands.

In the interim the Federal Government has declared Zamfara a no-fly zone, and banned all mining activities in the state, as part of efforts to address insecurity. The Federal Government and the governor ought to know that the violent only understands the language of violent, peace they understand but only when administered with the threat of violence.

Like this: Like Loading...