Banditry: We will not succumb to emotional blackmail, says El-Rufai

Kaduna State Governor Mallam Nasir El-Rufai yesterday warned that his administration would not succumb to emotional blackmail in his quest to rid the state of banditry. The governor, who accused some people of politicising the insecurity in the state, said that his government would continue to work until the menace is contained. A statement by the state Commissioner for the Ministry of Internal Security and Home Affairs, Samuel Aruwan, Said: “The Governor will continue to work hard until banditry is contained, without succumbing to emotional blackmail and gradual politicization of the unfortunate situation.”

Aruwan, who was reacting to media reports about the 39 abducted Afaka students said: “Contrary to the mischief in some sections of the media, the bond between the governor of Kaduna State, Malam Nasir El-Rufai and the parents of the abducted students of Federal College of Forestry Mechanisation, and other citizens in captivity, is deep empathy amidst spirited efforts to secure them.”

The commissioner further said that: “For instance, some sections of the media have been reporting the parents responses to purported threat by the Governor to prosecute them, which is simply false and deeply mischievous. “The statement of the Government warning impostors who have been presenting themselves as government-appointed emissaries to negotiate with bandits across the State, has nothing to do with the parents or relatives of the abducted students or any other person in captivity. It was rather directed primarily to some identified individuals exploiting the security situation in the State, and neighboring States. “

