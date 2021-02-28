News Top Stories

Banditry: Why Gumi must be called to order –Gen Ikponmwen

Posted on Author Onwuka Nzeshi Abuja Comment(0)

A former Provost Marshal of the Nigeria Army, Brig. Gen Idada Ikponmwen (rtd), has advised the Federal Government to caution the popular Kaduna-based Islamic cleric, Sheikh Ahmad Abubakar Gumi, over his romance with armed bandits and his quest for a ‘blanket amnesty’ for them.

Ikponmwen, a security strategist and lawyer, expressed concern that the rhetoric emanating from Gumi’s series of meetings with these bandits in the forests have the tendency of instigating further crises in the country.

 

The bearded cleric had come under fire in recent days, following the release of a video of one of his meetings with the bandits in a forest in Niger State. In the video, which has since gone viral, Gumi was heard speaking in Hausa and alleging that there was a ‘Fifth Columnist’ in the Nigeria Armed Forces, made up of Christian zealots who are causing mayhem and genocide.

 

The cleric, who was addressing a gathering of armed men suspected to be Muslims of the Fulani ethnic stock, told them that it was the Christian zealots in the Nigeria Army that were responsible for the alleged bombardment of Fulani communities and the killing of Fulani men, women and children during military operations.

 

“You know that among the military, there are those that are Moslems and there are those that are not Moslems. I hope you know that. So it is the non-Moslem soldiers who are on the agenda of causing conflict that come to hunt down and kill your members,”

 

Gumi was quoted to have said in the video. In a subsequent interview on national television, Gumi also alleged that this so called ‘Fifth Columnists’ has been responsible for a number of coups dating back to 1966 which led to the assassination of some prominent Northern leaders as well as the attempt to expunge Northern Nigeria from the Federal Republic of Nigeria in 1990.

 

The cleric urged the bandits to hold their fire and allow the military authorities to flush out the ‘Fifth Columnists’ from the system.

 

Ikopnmwen, who expressed his displeasure over Gumi’s ‘Fifth Columnist’ theory, said such utterances were capable of not only instigating a religious dichotomy within the Nigeria Army, but worsening the mutual suspicion among the diverse ethnic and religious groups in the country.

 

“The allegation that Nigerian Army harbours some so-called ‘Fifth Columnists’ consisting of ‘Christian zealots’ who have been causing conflicts in the country and committing genocides against the Fulani People cannot be true.

 

The mere fact that our Commander-in- Chief, the Minister of Defence and COAS as well as various commanders of military establishments have, in recent times, been Muslims makes it impossible for the situation of Gumi’s description to exist without it being nipped in the bud.

 

“One can therefore say that the call by Sheikh Gumi to cleanse the Nigerian Army of Christian zealots is ill- motivated. It would appear that the opportunity of the ‘Peace Mission’ to the forest allowed Sheikh Gumi to be turned into an avenue for diversionary, inflammatory and destructive manipulations.

 

“This trend, if not immediately checked by the government, would aggravate the already bad security situation in Nigeria. Government should disregard this cry of wolf and stop the Sheikh from contributing further to the existing ethnic tension in Nigeria.

 

The Nigerian Army and indeed other branches of the Armed Forces have no tolerance for ethnic cleansing and its disposition as the last hope in ensuring the security of the nation should not be recklessly impugned,” Ikponmwen said.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
News Top Stories

Visa Ban: We take electoral fraud very seriously – U.S.

Posted on Author Onwuka Nzeshi

United States Ambassador to Nigeria, Mary Beth Leonard, yesterday, reinforced the position of the U.S. Government on the visa restrictions imposed on some prominent Nigerians over their alleged involvement in electoral violence and other malpractices during the 2019 general election. Leonard, who spoke on the sidelines of the inaugural US/Nigeria Consular Forum Meeting held in […]
News Top Stories

Smog exposure increases risk of cardiac arrest

Posted on Author Appolonia Adeyemi

Researchers in the United States (U.S.) said exposure to ozone, the main ingredient in smog—even at levels below the U.S. federal safety standards—could increase the risk of going into cardiac arrest. These findings were recently presented at the American Heart Association (AHA)’s virtual Resuscitation Science Symposium. The study is considered preliminary until published in a […]
News

Obaseki inaugurates FG’s ESPWP in Edo

Posted on Author Our Reporters

The Edo State Governor, Godwin Obaseki, has inaugurated the Federal Government’s Extended Special Public Works Programme (ESPWP) in the state, where no fewer than 18,000 youths are expected to be beneficiaries. The Extended Special Public Works Programme is an initiative of the Federal Government to empower 774,000 unemployed youths across the 774 Local Government Areas […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica