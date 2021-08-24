Banditry: Why I asked residents to carry arms –Masari

Katsina State Governor, Aminu Bello Masari yesterday explained why he asked residents of the state to carry arms and defend themselves against bandits terrorizing them across the state.

The governor noted that citizens can no longer fold their arms and allow bandits to be killing them unnecessarily, since there are no adequate security operatives to guard every community in the state.

The governor, who made the statement in an interview monitored on the Kaduna-based Nagarta Radio, lamented that, despite the state government’s effort towards protecting the citizens, hardly a day passes without innocent people being killed by bandits or abducted. He also lamented that the state government tried its best to negotiate and reach an agreement with the bandits in the past but all efforts failed.

According to him, the efforts failed: “Because we discovered that the bandits groups lack a central leader among them. There was no single leader to caution them because they are not fighting a particular ideological cause rather than to steal.

They are groups of kidnappers and bandits most times in a group you find not less than 10 members scattered in the forest. “We also know that there are not enough security personnel, how many soldiers are there in Katsina and this is because this insecurity affected virtually all states of the federation.

This compounded the problem and People cannot fold their hands and watch being killed. If they abandon their villages where will they go and when will the killings end?”

Going down memory lane, he said: “When we came on board in 2015 we inherited killings and banditry in the state. In 2014 there was a single attack that claimed over 100 lives around Faskari and Sabuwa LGAs.

This is the situation we met on the ground happening daily because we always received reports of animal rustling and killings attributed to bandits and local vigilantes ‘yan Sakai’ in the state.

“At that time Fulani women had stopped coming to town and farmers too had stopped going to the bush. We later discovered that it was not a problem of Katsina State alone, it’s a problem that affected Niger, Zamfara, Kaduna states and later Sokoto, Kebbi and Jigawa.”

