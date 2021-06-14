Metro & Crime

Bandits abduct 12 in Zaria

Posted on Author Baba Negedu KADUNA Comment(0)

Bandits yesterday attacked Zaria in Kaduna State and kidnapped at least 12 people.

 

The attack came barely three days after the killing of a student and kidnap of several students and lecturers from the main campus of Nuhu Bamalli Polytechnic in Zaria.

 

The state Police Command has confirmed the abduction of the 12 people. It was learnt that the attack occurred at a new residential area of Kofar Gayan/Kofar Kona axis of Zaria. The state Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), ASP Mohammed Jalige, confirmed the attack.

 

He said: “There was an incident in Zaira but some of the victims were rescued.” Jalige said efforts were on to secure the release of the remaining victims in the hands of the kidnappers.

 

The residents, who said the attackers were about 10, described them as Fulani. A witness and a daughter of  one of the victims, Hafsat Habib, disclosed that the bandits broke into their home about 12.30am and went from room to room, bringing out all the occupants and thereafter assembled them in the compound of the house.

 

She added that the gunmen spoke Fulani language among themselves and Hausa language when they needed to talk to their captives.

 

According to her, after some arguments, the gunmen told her to go back into the house to take care of the children along with a nursing mother, who is her stepmother. She said:

 

“Thereafter, they took away my father, mother, sister, and my brothers. All in all, they took eight people from our compound. “We also saw some of the kidnappers bring out other people, mostly males from our neighbourhood and later went away with them.

 

“About seven gunmen stormed our residence. Those that I saw and two of them outside were about 30 years of age while those that came to pick us from our rooms were between ages 15 and 20.”

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
Metro & Crime

Joint Canadian security operation seizes stolen cars destined for Ghana, Nigeria

Posted on Author Reporter

  York Regional Police say they have recovered more than 70 vehicles stolen from across the Greater Toronto Area. A joint operation with Toronto Police and the Canada Border Agency led to a raid on a location on Kitimat Rd. in Mississauga. The main brands of vehicles targeted were Lexus, Toyota and Honda. A total […]
Metro & Crime

Missing phone: Bakassi Boys tortured my son to death –Dad

Posted on Author Emmanuel Ifeanyi

Mr. Chimezie Matthew broke down and wept as he narrated how members of the Abia State Vigilante Group aka Bakassi Boys, allegedly tortured his 18-year-old first son, Precious Matthew, causing him to “vomit his brains” before he died. Chimezie urged the Abia State government, human rights society in Aba and the Nigeria Union of Journalists […]
Metro & Crime

Man abandons wife, quadruplets in hospital

Posted on Author Juliana Francis

A man identified simply as Mr. Ndibisu has disappeared into thin air after his wife was delivered of quadruplets. Ndibisu abandoned his wife, Mrs. Rita Ndibisu, in the hospital after the birth of the quadruplets, bringing the total number of their children to nine. The incident was brought to the attention of Nigerians by Sarah […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica