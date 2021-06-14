Bandits abduct 12 in Zaria

Bandits yesterday attacked Zaria in Kaduna State and kidnapped at least 12 people.

The attack came barely three days after the killing of a student and kidnap of several students and lecturers from the main campus of Nuhu Bamalli Polytechnic in Zaria.

The state Police Command has confirmed the abduction of the 12 people. It was learnt that the attack occurred at a new residential area of Kofar Gayan/Kofar Kona axis of Zaria. The state Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), ASP Mohammed Jalige, confirmed the attack.

He said: “There was an incident in Zaira but some of the victims were rescued.” Jalige said efforts were on to secure the release of the remaining victims in the hands of the kidnappers.

The residents, who said the attackers were about 10, described them as Fulani. A witness and a daughter of one of the victims, Hafsat Habib, disclosed that the bandits broke into their home about 12.30am and went from room to room, bringing out all the occupants and thereafter assembled them in the compound of the house.

She added that the gunmen spoke Fulani language among themselves and Hausa language when they needed to talk to their captives.

According to her, after some arguments, the gunmen told her to go back into the house to take care of the children along with a nursing mother, who is her stepmother. She said:

“Thereafter, they took away my father, mother, sister, and my brothers. All in all, they took eight people from our compound. “We also saw some of the kidnappers bring out other people, mostly males from our neighbourhood and later went away with them.

“About seven gunmen stormed our residence. Those that I saw and two of them outside were about 30 years of age while those that came to pick us from our rooms were between ages 15 and 20.”

Like this: Like Loading...